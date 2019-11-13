Latest
They Got Caught

November 13, 2019 3:51 p.m.
This is a critical point and I’m surprised it took this long to surface in the hearing, though I’m heartened that it did. The evidence is circumstantial but overwhelming that the White House finally released the aid because they got caught.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
