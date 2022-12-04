Prime Only Members-Only Article

These Are Two Strong Candidates

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock speaks at a Drive-in Mobilization Rally to get out the vote on November 2, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
December 4, 2022 11:20 a.m.

I really hope Raphael Warnock wins the runoff election in Georgia this week. That’s an understatement. It’s hard for me to imagine what Herschel Walker winning would even be like. But set that aside. There’s an important dimension of this and the Kelly race in Arizona. If Warnock wins, both of these guys will have won two successive senate contests in two years in states that have been considered off limits for Democrats for years. One cycle can be a fluke. But these are two successive cycles under dramatically different political conditions.

