Latest
2 hours ago ago
Alito Abandons First Scheduled Public Appearance Since Roe Opinion Leak
Stewart Rhodes
18 hours ago ago
Oath Keepers Leader Had Line To Trump Intermediary On Jan. 6, Plea Deal Suggests
18 hours ago ago
Who Had Access To The Leaked SCOTUS Draft Overturning Roe?
21 hours ago ago
In A Post-Roe America, Expect More Births In A Country Where Maternal Mortality Continues To Rise

There’s More

By
|
May 5, 2022 9:29 a.m.

Going to write more about this topic this morning after I finish up a meeting. But since writing the piece below I’ve put together new details which make it crystal clear the Alito leak came from the right and that it was part of a pressure campaign and series of leaks that were something of an open secret in the elite conservative legal world.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: