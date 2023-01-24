There’s a Difference

As you’ve seen, CNN reports that classified documents have now been found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence. This certainly upends the media narrative of recent weeks and probably spurred a round of guffaws at the White House. But there’s a more important issue here which reporters have done too little to explain for readers. “Classified” material covers a huge range of material, from simple briefing papers that may only barely require classification to Top Secret documents. There’s compartmented information that almost no one can see unless they have a specific need to see it.
Real IndependenceMade Possible By Members
FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship
Most Popular
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer AdsGet Prime
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO AdsGet Prime AF
- The Hive Member Forum
- Members-Only Newsletter
- RSS Feeds
- Commenting
Also Includes:
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans