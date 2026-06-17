The TPM Show Scheduling Update

The TPM Show will not be recording this week. We could say it’s because we’re riding high on the Knicks win, but really, we just had some scheduling issues. We’ll see you guys next week with a brand new episode!
LATEST
Morning Memo
Broadview Six Seek Special Counsel to Probe Trump DOJ
06.17.26 | 11:18 am
News
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Heads to First Rate Decision Under a Cloud of Distrust About His Independence
06.17.26 | 7:00 am
News
Trump’s Pick for Georgia Governor Loses
06.16.26 | 9:24 pm
News
Ossoff Will Go Up Against Congressman Known For Association With Extreme Right
06.16.26 | 8:35 pm