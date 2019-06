President Trump is being pressed to back up claims he has a secret agreement for Mexico to buy billions of additional American agricultural goods, a claim Mexico denies. Here he holds up a blank piece of paper to prove the secret agreement exists.

Trump holds up blank paper with claimed secret agreement with Mexico. pic.twitter.com/8RZMHjQKq9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 11, 2019

Trump later explained that the secret deal “goes into effect when I want it to.”