The Rumbling Conflict

I’m going to resist commenting too directly on yesterday’s events in Brazil because it is far outside any expertise of mine. But allow me a few observations. The parallels to the January 6th insurrection in the US are obvious and uncanny. To some degree that seems to have been intentional. But there is at least one key difference. On January 6th, 2021 the American insurrectionists were trying to disrupt a specific constitutional process essential to the transition of power to the new President. That doesn’t seem to have been the case here. Lula is already President. The Brazilian Congress wasn’t in session. And Lula was in another part of the country.

Even in Brazil there seems to be some real question about just what the plan was and just how far into the military and state security services support for the insurrection went. Watching press reports yesterday there were a number of key governmental officials who are suspected of either being part of the insurrection or passively supporting it who then made showy efforts to arrest perpetrators once things got out of hand. From a distance it looked like something went wrong, like it became clear that whatever was intended wasn’t working and then players who had been taking a wait and see approach made hasty efforts to distance themselves from violence. All this said, Brazil is a different country with internal politics I have little understanding of and a very different history from the United States.

Yet we can still see that the events of January 6th and January 8th are part of a broader canvass, a global conflict between far-right authoritarianism and civic democracy with growing international associations, at least on the far-right authoritarian side of the equation. Trump’s erstwhile rabble rouser Steve Bannon has been pushing for a coup like this in Brazil for weeks. Same game plan: rigged election, stop the steal, etc. Defeated ex-President Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is holed up in Florida. One of his former ministers suspected of complicity in yesterday’s events is also apparently in the United States. Brazilian authorities want him back.

Of course, the same conflict continues in the United States. Behind the drama of Kevin McCarthy’s fifteen votes for Speaker, there was a simpler reality. The members of Congress who directly participated in the failed Trump coup forced McCarthy to cede control of them House to them. Beyond the atmospherics, that’s the reality of what happened. Last week’s drama was usually portrayed as an ideological conflict within the GOP. That misses the mark. It was more a conflict within the Freedom Caucus about the best strategy for running the House, either through McCarthy or someone else. They now plan to interfere and derail the investigations of and possible prosecution of the coup plotters using their control of key investigative committees. In other words, the attempted coup continues, now in a rearguard action to protect the perpetrators for accountability for their actions.