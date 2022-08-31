Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Photo, The Photo …

By
|
August 31, 2022 10:56 a.m.

I’m getting a late start this morning because I was up quite late trying to make sense of the various facts, claims, allegations and more contained in the DOJ’s latest filing. And yes, the photo … When I first saw the photo across my Twitter feeds I thought: Oh this is someone showing a photo of what highly classified documents look like, with their stamped and color coded jackets. Then after seeing it a number of times it hit me: wait, that’s a crime scene photo of Trump’s haul! Right down to the tacky carpet.

Our team will keep you up to speed on the details but there are a few points that caught my attention last night.

