Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Past Is Never Past

By
|
January 28, 2022 12:48 p.m.

A few weeks ago I got onto one of the genealogy kicks I get on every few years in response to a new family history revelation. Since genealogy was in the air my wife decided to follow up on some information she’d discovered a few years ago about a relative who died in the Holocaust. My lineal ancestors were all living in the United States no later than 1920. Others arrived in the late 19th century; some arrived in North America as far back as the 1630s. My wife’s background is quite different. Her grandparents immigrated to Palestine in the 1920s and 1930s. Much of her family three generations back were murdered in Hitler’s Final Solution.

Real Independence
Made Possible By Members

FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship

Special Offer
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$120/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$11.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Annual Plans
Monthly Plans

More Membership Options

Student (free with .edu email) CREATE STUDENT ACCOUNT Community-Supported (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW TPM Inside LEARN MORE
CONTACT FAQ
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: