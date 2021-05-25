Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Militia-fication of Public Life in America

Redding, CA, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 - Eli Kay, filmmaker with Red, White and Blueprint looks on at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting where residents argue for and against impeaching board members. Red, W... Redding, CA, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 - Eli Kay, filmmaker with Red, White and Blueprint looks on at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting where residents argue for and against impeaching board members. Red, White and Blueprint is producing a documentary featuring the pro-recall effort. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) MORE LESS
May 25, 2021 11:49 a.m.

As you can see we have a new installment in what amounts to an expanding vein of coverage of what we might call mini-insurrections across the United States in the aftermath the Trump presidency and the January 6th insurrection. Here Matt Shuham goes deeper on what is on the surface a recall effort in Shasta County, California. But it’s one that is moving in tandem with violent threats from the local “militia”. It’s really a must read piece.

