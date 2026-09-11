Editors' Blog

The (Latest) diGenova Saga

by
09.11.26 | 11:16 am

David Kurtz has a good run-down of the overnight Joe diGenova story in today’s Morning Memo. DiGenova went rogue, then resigned or got fired, then publicly went rogue (essentially claimed that Trump Main Justice wanted to bring evidence-less indictments) and then tried to sort of un-rogue, I guess so as not lose his seat on the Trump gravy/TV hit train. DiGenova is no innocent; he’s a GOP partisan knife-fighter going back to the early ’90s. He made the still-significant shift to team Trump basically at the first opportunity. And here we are.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Joseph diGenova, attorney for President Donald Trump, concludes a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorneys Rudolph Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
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