The Incitement Continues

Earlier this morning President Trump insisted that the January 6th insurrection actually amounted to a “lovefest between the Capitol Police and the people who walked down to the Capitol.” He also continued his effort to incite a lynch mob to take revenge on the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt and as she broke into the House Speaker’s lobby and demanded the release of all January 6th arrestees.

Trump calls insurrection: "a lovefest between the capitol police and the people that walked down to the capitol … who shot Ashli Babbitt and why are they holding that information back? They have to release to the people that are incarcerated." pic.twitter.com/Xc1RzgeM4g — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 11, 2021

You should expect members of Congress over the coming weeks to get behind this demand to drop charges against everyone charged with crimes related to the insurrection.

As I’ve sought to argue, vindication for the January 6th insurrection and retribution against the man who shot Ashli Babbitt are going to be the centerpiece of the 2022 campaign. Everyone needs to come up to speed on that fact quickly.