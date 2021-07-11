Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the position of House Republican Conference Chair on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
Kinzinger Rips Fellow GOPers Who Invoked Nazi-Era Imagery To Pan Biden Vaccination Push
3 hours ago ago
Fauci Blasts ‘Horrifying’ Scene Of CPAC Crowd Cheering On COVID Vaccine Refusal
UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen in the senate subway during a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 hours ago ago
Alaska GOP Breaks From Murkowski After Trump Vowed Vengeance

The Incitement Continues

By
|
July 11, 2021 3:58 p.m.

Earlier this morning President Trump insisted that the January 6th insurrection actually amounted to a “lovefest between the Capitol Police and the people who walked down to the Capitol.” He also continued his effort to incite a lynch mob to take revenge on the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt and as she broke into the House Speaker’s lobby and demanded the release of all January 6th arrestees.

You should expect members of Congress over the coming weeks to get behind this demand to drop charges against everyone charged with crimes related to the insurrection.

As I’ve sought to argue, vindication for the January 6th insurrection and retribution against the man who shot Ashli Babbitt are going to be the centerpiece of the 2022 campaign. Everyone needs to come up to speed on that fact quickly.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: