The Great Wind Down

March 15, 2020 2:58 p.m.
From TPM Reader BC

I live in a rural area [in Michigan]. But, though rural, I’m close to a road that serves as a minor spoke connecting a few small towns. Typically, lots of people use this road to avoid larger traffic flows. The State of MI closed schools on Friday. The general storyline was hunker down and avoid social gatherings. So, this weekend, just about the only sounds around my house have been spring birds, a few dogs barking now and then, and an overarching silence. Virtually zero traffic on the roads around. Only thing that has ever come close to this was 9/11.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

My Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
