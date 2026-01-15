© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appear as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

You’ve probably seen that the FBI asserted exclusive control over the investigation into the death of Renee Good. This is a bigger deal than I think most people think. If I understand correctly, since this case involved federal officers and a crime scene controlled by federal officers the practicalities of the situation are relatively straightforward. The feds collected the evidence. The shooter is a federal agent. They can say, don’t talk to the locals. And clearly the shooter is happy to oblige. So in this particular case the nature of the incident means the feds have all the stuff and they simply don’t share it. As far as I know the FBI has not claimed any ability to overrule or remove the case from local authority. They’re just making bogus claims about jurisdiction and refusing to share the evidence. And in this case, especially with an increasingly obedient federal judiciary, possession is 9/10s of the law.

