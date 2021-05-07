Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Disputed 2024 Presidential Election

Supporters of President Donald Trump stand next to media equipment they destroyed during their insurrection on January 6, 2021 outside the Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by AGNES BUN/AFP via Getty Images)
May 7, 2021 12:52 p.m.

One of the little-remarked-on dynamics of the 2020 post-election is how many Republicans, mostly at the state level, didn’t go along with The Big Lie or efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. The key in most cases was that it’s one thing to mouth off or make a protest vote. It’s another to break the law or specifically refuse a legal responsibility of office. Would Brad Raffensperger have stood his ground against overturning a free in fair election if he’d been a Republican member of Congress rather than Georgia’s top election administrator? I tend to doubt it. The same applies to Gov. Kemp, though he took much less of a clear stand.

