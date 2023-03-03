Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Deep Archeology of Fox News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A person holds up as sign as he joins others gathered for "Truth Tuesday" as they participate in a "Fox can't handle the truth" protest outside Fox News headquarters on June 14, 2022 in ... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A person holds up as sign as he joins others gathered for "Truth Tuesday" as they participate in a "Fox can't handle the truth" protest outside Fox News headquarters on June 14, 2022 in New York City. Rise and Resist advocates gathered for their weekly "Truth Tuesday" protest at the Fox News headquarters to discuss the cable news network's coverage of the January 6th hearings. Fox News was the only major cable news network to not air the January 6 committee's first prime time hearing; instead it aired the shows of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham commercial free. The network did carry the second hearing live on Monday morning. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 3, 2023 1:58 p.m.

The evidence emerging from the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News has the quality of liberal fever dreams. What’s the worst you can possibly imagine about Fox? What’s the most cartoonish caricature, the worst it could possibly be? Well, in these emails and texts you basically have that. Only it’s real. It’s not anyone believing the worst and giving no benefit of the doubt. This is what Fox is.

