I don’t have much to share on the death of Charlie Kirk beyond what I suspect is obvious. We want a society where political participation and activism, even things we disagree with or find despicable, can take place without the threat of violence. This isn’t just a general belief that we don’t want people to be hurt or die by violence. It’s the basis of the society and political order we want to live in and which at this very moment is under a graver threat than at any time in our lifetimes.

Right-wing violence, both of an organized paramilitary sort and by radicalized loners, has become such a scourge in recent years that on the extremes you hear voices for things like armed versions of Antifa and the like as some sort of counter. My point is not to equate the two. It is to note that when elections, speech and non-violent political activism give way to paramilitary and political violence the forces of civic democracy have already mostly lost the battle. Fascists do civil violence better than civic democrats. It’s a foundational element of their political philosophy. It’s the verdict of logic and history.

I also know the impact of the sudden death of a young parent from personal experience. Totally devastating for children and certainly for a spouse. People should be free of this worry and this reality whatever you think of them, whatever their politics. I am genuinely and acutely sorry for his family’s loss.

There’s a good chance that we’ll know much more about what happened, who did it and at least generally why in the coming hours. But for now we know next to nothing. And this isn’t just a throwaway line, something akin to a reminder that people are innocent until proven guilty and all that. The one thing we know about this shooter, or at least the one thing that has been reliably reported (from the university) is that the shooter struck Kirk with a fatal shot to the neck from a building 200 yards away. That’s a carefully planned assassination and the work of someone who is at least experienced with a long gun and a scope. You don’t have to be the world’s best marksman to do that. But you need some real experience. The fact that the shooter wasn’t rapidly apprehended in the face of what must be a massive manhunt also suggests real planning. Whether these facts will end up being critical to the overall story we don’t know. But they may be.

For the reasons I stated above and which you certainly don’t need me to tell you we must stand resolutely against political assassination and political violence of all sorts. We must stand equally resolute against everyone who tries to exploit acts of political violence as the pretext for repression of their political foes. We’re already seeing Twitter and other social media venues of the right overflowing with demands for that. It is not only wise politically but right and essential on the merits to condemn this egregious act whoever turns out to have been behind it. There is no logic in giving an inch or any quarter to those who are trying to make this into a reichstag moment for Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign of repression.