The Criminal Complaint

By
|
October 31, 2022 3:35 p.m.

Here’s an annotated version of the criminal complaint against David DePape, the Qanon domestic terrorist who allegedly broke into the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to kidnap her and shatter her legs.

downloadDownload
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
