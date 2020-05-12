Latest
The Big Picture

May 12, 2020 8:43 p.m.

When I posted my COVID19 turning points one of mine – and one that many TPM Readers shared – was listening to New York Times science and health reporter Donald McNeil on The Daily podcast on February 27th clearly comparing COVID to the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic in which “not everybody died, but everybody knew somebody who died.”

Here is McNeil talking to Christiane Amanpour about the federal response to the epidemic. There’s no new fact you won’t know. Or not many. But he puts the whole picture together with great concision.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
