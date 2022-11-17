Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Beginning of the End – But Only the Beginning

ROBSTOWN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Former U.S President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
November 16, 2022 9:48 p.m.

I watched Donald Trump’s special announcement speech last night. I don’t think it was quite as low energy as some have suggested. I’d describe it more as a greatest hits show from an old band. Some have noted that the crowd seemed not always to know when to clap. They were into it but not overwhelmed. This raised a question in my mind. This is not really Trump’s crowd. Trump’s crowd is at those red state rallies. He did himself a disservice by not holding the event at one of those venues. It’s possible that his handlers thought this was a venue where they could keep him more on script. More likely, he’s reacting in a panicked fashion to the DeSantis boomlet and didn’t have the time.

But let’s set the atmospherics aside. I think this is likely the beginning of the end of Donald Trump. But I say this with a different emphasis from most. When I say “beginning of the end” I put the emphasis on “beginning”. There can be a long time between the beginning of the end and the end of the end. I suspect in this case it may play out over a few political cycles.

