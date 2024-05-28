Let’s grant the Trump lawyers their point and say Michael Cohen is the “MVP of Liars.” He’s certainly an accomplished liar. But even though I’m probably preaching to the choir, let’s look at this. This is Donald Trump’s argument, the guy who is plagued by all the turncoats, morons, liars and criminals who he’s hired to work for him. Again, Donald Trump is insisting someone is a liar and can’t be trusted. If Michael Cohen is the MVP, what is Donald Trump? The Babe Ruth of Liars?

I think we can go this one better. Michael Cohen was a liar, sure. But that’s not really what he was in the business of, in his benighted life as a Trumper from which we are told he has now emerged. He was a small time Trump imitator. That was their connection, degenerate fanboy and degenerate egomaniac, bound together in a kind of vise-grip of fluffdom. And what Trump really is is not so much a liar as a bullshitter, perhaps the greatest, most adamantine bullshiter the country has ever produced. And what’s a bullshitter? Someone like Donald Trump who talks in sounds and threats and cudgels and razmataz simply to get what he wants. And that’s just what Michael Cohen was in his Trump days. Whether anything is true or untrue is happenstance. Sometimes a deliberate lie might be necessary. But only in the way that a car sometimes needs it’s oil changed or its tires rotated. It’s necessary and you need to do it sometimes. But it’s not what a car does. A car drives. A bullshitter bullshits — sounds, threats, cudgels, razmataz, all to get whatever he wants at a given moment. That’s Cohen and that’s Trump.

As I said, preaching to the choir. But let’s just take a moment to appreciate the instance in which the Dr. Evil of Liars insists that Mini-Me is just a thoroughly disreputable character who no one, by any means, should ever trust.