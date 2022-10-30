Prime Only Members-Only Article

The 911 Call

By
|
October 30, 2022 2:39 p.m.

It is a relatively minor part of the overall story. But one lingering question is just how the police got to the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi as quickly as they did. Was it a call to 911 or a triggered house alarm? According to this article from The San Francisco Chronicle, Paul Pelosi called 911 and then left the call open, allowing the dispatcher to hear at least part of what was transpiring in the home after David DePape had broken in.

Police dispatch reporting of Paul Pelosi call to 911. Approximately 2:28 a.m., Friday October 28th.

