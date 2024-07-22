Latest
That Was Quite a Weekend

By
|
July 22, 2024 12:22 p.m.
I’ve mentioned a few times that the theme for this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive is ‘preparing TPM for what comes next’. At the moment not only do we not have a clear idea of what comes next in 2025, we don’t even have a clear idea of what comes next tomorrow. We live in uncertain times. And that’s why we think TPM is as important as its ever been. So if you haven’t found a moment yet to contribute to this year’s drive please take a moment right now. Just click right here. It’s a great way to start the week. To get 50% of the way toward our goal of $500,000 by the end of the first week of the drive we need to get to $200,000 by the end of today. That’s just less than $10,000 more than we’ve raised so far ($190,340). If you’re ready to take the plunge just click right here.

Our whole team thanks you.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
