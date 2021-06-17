Thanks from Two TPM Readers

I hesitated a bit about publishing this note from TPM Readers MW and CW since it’s a bit rosy-eyed about TPM and me. I can assure you that it is unsolicited. And I share it because it captures why we have community-supported memberships and part of what your contributions to The TPM Journalism Fund accomplishes. As I’ve been mentioning, our drive continues. If today is the day you want to contribute just click here.

My wife and I wanted to express our thanks to TPM and the community for reasons I will mention below. I promise I will try to keep it short.

With Josh discussing the TPM Journalism Fund lately we would like to present a note of thanks to the TPM community. If it meets with your approval then please pass this on to your subscribers. Thank you!

I am not exactly sure when my wife and I started visiting TPM – it has been something like 15 to 20 years ago – but the site quickly became an important part of our daily lives. We came to be believe in Josh Marshal and TPM as a whole. Unfortunately, our disabilities caught up with us and we were not going to be able to pay the admittedly low cost for a subscription because even that amount affected what we could do with groceries. However, we found that we really needed the full access to TPM and sacrifices would have to be made.

I contacted Josh, explained our situation, and asked if there might be an option to get a reduced price on the 2nd subscription. Josh wouldn’t have it. He understood our situation and got us setup on a hardship subscription. We are very grateful to Josh and TPM, of course, but we are also very grateful to the subscribers who invest and support the TPM Journalism Fund. It really makes a difference in our lives.

It really doesn’t feel like we are saying this well enough but I did promise to keep it short or at least shortish. So please accept our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for your support!