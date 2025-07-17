Thanks, Folks

Some time early this morning we made it past the $200,000 threshold in this TPM Journalism Fund drive. And that’s just slightly more than two days in — or I guess slightly less if we time from the first post. That’s fantastic. Obviously, the pace slows. That’s natural. But it positions us well to eventually meet our goal. So thank you for being there for us. The drive is our big organizational trust fall each year. And TPM Readers have never let us down. If you wanna power us forward, just click here.