Thanks, Folks

By
|
July 17, 2025 10:44 a.m.
Some time early this morning we made it past the $200,000 threshold in this TPM Journalism Fund drive. And that’s just slightly more than two days in — or I guess slightly less if we time from the first post. That’s fantastic. Obviously, the pace slows. That’s natural. But it positions us well to eventually meet our goal. So thank you for being there for us. The drive is our big organizational trust fall each year. And TPM Readers have never let us down. If you wanna power us forward, just click here.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
