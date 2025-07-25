Thanks, DC

I want to thank everyone who came out to our DC Happy Hour tonight. Great turnout. It was wonderful seeing some old friends and meeting a bunch of readers who’ve been with us almost since the beginning but who I had never met before. We’re going to be doing more events going forward, not only in our home bases of New York and DC but in other cities around the country as well. We had a great podcast event in Chicago in the spring and we have one coming in Boston in the early fall. Thanks to everyone who joined us.