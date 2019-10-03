I want to thank everyone who’s joined us as members over the last ten days. We have gained net 637 new members in our drive so far. That puts us a big leg of the way toward the goal for this drive. The confidence in the work that we do that your sign ups communicate is also a great boost to our organizational morale. There’s still plenty of time to join us during this drive. Just click here. But for now just, thank you.
