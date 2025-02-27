Termination Spree Begins Friday for DOD Civilians

Reviewing a directive from DCPAS Director Daniel J. Hester. This applies to DOD civilian personnel. On Friday the 28th they “must terminate the employment of all individuals who are currently serving probationary or trial periods in the DOD.” The document lists categories of exception: positions “designated mission critical”, “political appointees”. There are a few other technical exception categories. Document signed yesterday.
Latest
6 hours agoDOGE Gains Access to Confidential Records on Housing Discrimination, Medical Details—Even Domestic Violence
7 hours agoDOGE Cites ‘DEI,’ LinkedIn Profiles It Doesn’t Like In Killing Off HUD Contracts
1 day agoHouse GOP Passes Trump’s Budget Resolution As Admin Takes Sledgehammer To Separation Of Powers
1 day agoDOJ Hires A State Judge Who Was Once Suspended To Advise The Deputy AG
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 26, 2025 8:38 p.m.
As I wrote below, yesterday VA Secretary Collins was out bragging that he and DOGE had found more than $2…
-
|February 26, 2025 6:43 p.m.
Yesterday I saw a video from VA Secretary Doug Collins (former member of Congress from Georgia) bragging about how they…
-
|February 26, 2025 4:04 p.m.
Often there’s business news on at the gym where I go to work out each day. I’ve noticed over the…