Latest
6 hours ago
DOGE Gains Access to Confidential Records on Housing Discrimination, Medical Details—Even Domestic Violence
7 hours ago
DOGE Cites ‘DEI,’ LinkedIn Profiles It Doesn’t Like In Killing Off HUD Contracts
1 day ago
House GOP Passes Trump’s Budget Resolution As Admin Takes Sledgehammer To Separation Of Powers
1 day ago
DOJ Hires A State Judge Who Was Once Suspended To Advise The Deputy AG

Termination Spree Begins Friday for DOD Civilians

By
|
February 26, 2025 10:01 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Reviewing a directive from DCPAS Director Daniel J. Hester. This applies to DOD civilian personnel. On Friday the 28th they “must terminate the employment of all individuals who are currently serving probationary or trial periods in the DOD.” The document lists categories of exception: positions “designated mission critical”, “political appointees”. There are a few other technical exception categories. Document signed yesterday.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: