In this post I am collecting reports about where Democratic Senators are telling constituents they stand on the Trump/Elon bill. If you haven’t please read the piece immediately below this one (or click here) about the choice Dems now face.

Sen Kaine (VA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Warner (VA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Duckworth (IL): telling constituents she currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Kim (NJ): comments from staffers suggest he’s a hard no on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Booker (NJ): no clear position on Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Markey (MA): telling constituents he is against Musk but will vote yes on Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Ossoff (GA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Warnock (GA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Cantwell (WA): telling constituents she currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Hickenlooper (CO): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Murray (WA): refers constituents to statement which appears to be a soft No.

Sen Padilla (CA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Lujan (NM): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Heinrich (NM): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Welch (VT): staffers do not appear to know his position.

Sen. Schumer (NY): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Sanders (VT): hard No, according to senate office.