March 10, 2025 1:14 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

In this post I am collecting reports about where Democratic Senators are telling constituents they stand on the Trump/Elon bill. If you haven’t please read the piece immediately below this one (or click here) about the choice Dems now face.

Sen Kaine (VA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Warner (VA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Duckworth (IL): telling constituents she currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Kim (NJ): comments from staffers suggest he’s a hard no on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Booker (NJ): no clear position on Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Markey (MA): telling constituents he is against Musk but will vote yes on Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Ossoff (GA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Warnock (GA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Cantwell (WA): telling constituents she currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Hickenlooper (CO): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen Murray (WA): refers constituents to statement which appears to be a soft No.

Sen Padilla (CA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Lujan (NM): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Heinrich (NM): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Welch (VT): staffers do not appear to know his position.

Sen. Schumer (NY): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.

Sen. Sanders (VT): hard No, according to senate office.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
