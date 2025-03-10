In this post I am collecting reports about where Democratic Senators are telling constituents they stand on the Trump/Elon bill. If you haven’t please read the piece immediately below this one (or click here) about the choice Dems now face.
Sen Kaine (VA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen Warner (VA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen Duckworth (IL): telling constituents she currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen Kim (NJ): comments from staffers suggest he’s a hard no on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen Booker (NJ): no clear position on Elon/Trump bill.
Sen Markey (MA): telling constituents he is against Musk but will vote yes on Elon/Trump bill.
Sen Ossoff (GA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen. Warnock (GA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen. Cantwell (WA): telling constituents she currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen. Hickenlooper (CO): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen Murray (WA): refers constituents to statement which appears to be a soft No.
Sen Padilla (CA): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen. Lujan (NM): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen. Heinrich (NM): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen. Welch (VT): staffers do not appear to know his position.
Sen. Schumer (NY): telling constituents he currently has no position on the Elon/Trump bill.
Sen. Sanders (VT): hard No, according to senate office.