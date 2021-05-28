Prime Only Members-Only Article

Takeaways from the Jan 6 Filibuster

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 22: Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, make their way to a news conference in the Capitol after the Senate passed a continuing resolution to reopen the government on January 22, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 22: Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, make their way to a news conference in the Capitol after the Senate passed a continuing resolution to reopen the government on Janua... UNITED STATES - JANUARY 22: Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, make their way to a news conference in the Capitol after the Senate passed a continuing resolution to reopen the government on January 22, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MORE LESS
By
|
May 28, 2021 1:39 p.m.

Senate Republicans using the filibuster to block the creation of a Jan 6th Commission is both despicable and entirely unsurprising. But the vote itself – which was 54 Yeas and 35 neas – compels us to note and consider a few points.

Real Independence
Made Possible By Members

FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship

Special Offer
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
See MonthlyAnnual Pricing Plans

More Membership Options

7-Day All-Access Pass CREATE FREE ACCOUNT Student (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW Community-Supported (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW TPM Inside LEARN MORE
CONTACT FAQ
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: