This story is a few days old. But I only came across it yesterday. Meet Austin Smith. He’s a former state legislator in Arizona, member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus. Or former member. He was also strategic director of Turning Points Action, Turning Points’ political arm. (Yes, what other arm would their be?) He was also a hardcore “vote fraud” hustler. And now rather predictably he’s pled guilty to attempted election fraud. Yes, surprise, surprise. In fact, he’s from Surprise, Arizona. No really. You can read the story here.
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Pentagon Is Investigating a Member Of Congress Who Criticized Trump
11.24.25 | 6:17 pm
News
Comey and James Cases Dismissed Over Halligan’s Invalid Appointment
11.24.25 | 1:04 pm
Morning Memo
Aileen Cannon Is Back In A Bad Sequel To Her Trump Debut
11.24.25 | 10:28 am
Cafe
Why the Chemtrail Conspiracy Theory Lingers and Grows — and Why Tucker Carlson Is Talking About It
11.24.25 | 8:00 am