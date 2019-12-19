Pretty intense debate. Klobuchar made a pretty good run at nudging herself into the top tier. But the big thing is that Biden had his best debate to date and basically none of the rough fights included him. Was he amazing? No. But he’s in the lead. So that’s a big win for him. The rest all had good moments. But in terms of the trajectory of the race those are the things that I think matter.
