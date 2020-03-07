Latest
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabbard, the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is one of two women left in the Democratic Primary, the other being Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Stunning and Yet Not

By
|
March 7, 2020 12:33 p.m.
An interchange from the President’s visit yesterday to the CDC in which he said he was resisting allowing that cruise ship off San Francisco to disembark passengers since it would inflate the numbers of infections in the US and that those “weren’t our fault.” The people on board the ship are overwhelmingly American citizens.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
