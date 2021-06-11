STOP and Read This

Latest
June 11, 2021 1:12 p.m.

If you’re following the infrastructure negotiations, you’ll know the various bipartisan deals involve funding infrastructure with no new taxes. As Josh Kovensky explains here, when you look at the details, the demand is to get the money by cannibalizing the Covid relief bill Biden pushed through Congress in March.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
