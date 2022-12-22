Prime Only Members-Only Article

Stolen Gay Valor? New Santos Fibs Come to Light

Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the state senate and United State Congress during a press conference on Nov. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Vi... Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the state senate and United State Congress during a press conference on Nov. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 22, 2022 9:24 a.m.

Yesterday I joked — well, maybe half-joked? — that with all we’ve learned about Rep.-Elect George Santos, is he even gay? Being an “openly gay” Latino Republican has been a central part of his campaign pitch. He doesn’t fit the mold of a Trumper and that, he argues, “scares the left.” Now, it’s a fairly complicated and inevitably subjective and personal matter whether someone is gay or straight. But The Daily Beast managed to dig up the fact that until just two weeks prior to announcing his run for office he was married to a woman.

