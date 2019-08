The new Quinnipiac poll confirms the two real facts of the Democratic presidential primary race to date: 1) The persistence and resilience of Joe Biden’s frontrunner status, one that continues to be undergirded by strong support from African-Americans (47%). 2) The slow, steady rise of Elizabeth Warren. No debate bumps or splashes – just consistent growth in support over time.

Biden 32%, Warren 21%, Sanders 14%, Harris 7%, Buttigiege 5%, Booker and O’Rourke 2%.