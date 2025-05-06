Latest
So This Happened

By
|
May 6, 2025 11:47 a.m.
Donald Trump’s Truth Social recently started a streaming service for MAGAs and “pro-family” Christians called Truth+. Hunter Walker was surprised to find that among the top ten most watched movies featured for viewers was a “documentary” about how alien lizard people secretly rule the earth. And that was only the beginning of the fun.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
