So Many Stories

There must be countless examples of this. Here’s a report from a local CBS affiliate in Houston about an 82 year man who’s gone a week without his heart medication because the package containing his medication has been sitting in a Houston mail processing facility for 10 days.
According to the report the man actually went without the medication altogether for one week before his daughter got a supply at a local pharmacy. The package with the medication is now more than 10 days late.
Support The TPM Journalism Fund
- Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
- Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
- Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism