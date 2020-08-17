So Many Stories

Latest
August 17, 2020 8:33 p.m.

There must be countless examples of this. Here’s a report from a local CBS affiliate in Houston about an 82 year man who’s gone a week without his heart medication because the package containing his medication has been sitting in a Houston mail processing facility for 10 days.

According to the report the man actually went without the medication altogether for one week before his daughter got a supply at a local pharmacy. The package with the medication is now more than 10 days late.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
