Today marks four weeks since we kicked off this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. You can help us meet our goal today. We’re currently at $483,504, just under $17,000 short of our goal of raising $500,000. Want to help push us over the top? Just click right here.
Latest
1 hour agoCourts Let Trump Strip Collective Bargaining Rights From Huge Number of Federal Workers
1 day agoTrump Grabs Control of DC Police, Promises National Guard Deployment
4 days agoAppeals Court Clears Trump Admin of Contempt of Court in Alien Enemies Act Case
5 days agoHHS Has Revived a Failed Program to Scrape Americans’ Data and Track Autism, Senate Suggests
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|August 11, 2025 2:03 p.m.
President Trump’s decision today to federalize the DC police and deploy National Guard troops to the city is a good…
-
|August 11, 2025 1:59 p.m.
I want to let everyone know that The Josh Marshall Podcast will be returning on August 20th, back to our…
-
|August 9, 2025 9:57 a.m.
No big push from me today. But I am really happy to see and really happy to report that we’re…