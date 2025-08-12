Latest
So Close

By
|
August 12, 2025 11:26 a.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

Today marks four weeks since we kicked off this year’s annual TPM Journalism Fund drive. You can help us meet our goal today. We’re currently at $483,504, just under $17,000 short of our goal of raising $500,000. Want to help push us over the top? Just click right here.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
