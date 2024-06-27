One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Sizing Up Tonight’s Old Man Thunderdome Debate

 Member Newsletter
June 27, 2024 11:26 a.m.
Let me share a few thoughts on tonight’s debate and the, as usual, chaotic and confusing array of polls.

Needless to say we will be providing live coverage of tonight’s debate and commentary and discussion afterwards. Depending on how everything shakes out we may record a quick instapod version of The Josh Marshall Podcast Featuring Kate Riga to discuss our initial reactions.

In the old days when we had two more or less professional politicians debating each other they had a certain degree of predictability. There might be gaffes or gotcha moments. But the room for really big surprises was limited. That’s not where we are anymore. Now we have one candidate, Trump, who knows no bounds and will try to do everything he can to disrupt the proceedings or throw the other participants back on their heels. He brings his pro-wrestling mentality right on to the stage. Meanwhile Democrats go into these affairs in spite of themselves terrified that Biden will have some gaffe or senior moment that will send his campaign into a terminal tailspin. Both of these factors together create a feeling of maximal unpredictability and tension – and moments like that are Donald Trump’s happy place.

