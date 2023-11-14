Site Notice

Latest
November 14, 2023 4:00 p.m.
Just a heads up that, as most of you are likely aware, we’ve been having site issues for most of the day. In addition to the site not being available episodically we’re also having issues with AF subscribers seeing ads. These are all part of, or knock on effects of, the same core issue our techs are currently working on. Hang tight, our team is doing our best to get everything ironed out. We greatly appreciate your patience.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
