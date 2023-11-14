Site Notice

Just a heads up that, as most of you are likely aware, we’ve been having site issues for most of the day. In addition to the site not being available episodically we’re also having issues with AF subscribers seeing ads. These are all part of, or knock on effects of, the same core issue our techs are currently working on. Hang tight, our team is doing our best to get everything ironed out. We greatly appreciate your patience.
Latest
3 hours agoJohnson Does Virtually Exactly What McCarthy Did To Keep Government Open
4 hours agoMichigan Judge Allows Trump To Stay On Ballot Through Primaries
6 hours agoIs Chesebro Throwing Eastman Under The Bus?
1 day agoSCOTUS Grudgingly Issues First-Ever Ethics Codes To Clear Up ‘Misunderstanding’
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|November 14, 2023 3:27 p.m.
This may seem like old news to some people. But I wanted to go back and reread some of the…
-
|November 14, 2023 1:05 p.m.
Kate Riga is giving us the play by play on Speaker Mike Johnson’s attempt to do exactly what Kevin McCarthy…
-
|November 13, 2023 7:06 p.m.
I hope you can take a moment to read this. We’re trying to hire a reporter for an open reporter…