Sinking In Georgia

By
|
April 30, 2025 3:59 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

A newly released AJC poll shows support for Donald Trump falling to 43% in Georgia; disapproval 55%.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
