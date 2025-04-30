Sinking In Georgia

A newly released AJC poll shows support for Donald Trump falling to 43% in Georgia; disapproval 55%.
Latest
4 hours agoWhere Things Stand Now In The Abrego Garcia Case
1 day agoEx-Fed Prosecutor Challenges Firing Carried Out For ‘Unprecedented’ ‘Political Reasons’
2 days agoTrump Allies Prep Plan To Make DOGE Seem Like A Good, Normal, Law-Abiding Operation
2 days agoTrump Has Ordered Safeguards Stripped From Procurement As Pentagon Prepares To Spend $1 Trillion
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 30, 2025 5:31 p.m.
Here’s my latest hobby: looking at just how many constituents House Republicans, especially the so called “moderates,” want to strip…
-
|April 30, 2025 3:33 p.m.
According to Punchbowl, Sen. Ron Johnson just announced he won’t support the reconciliation bill being written by House Republicans. He…
-
|April 30, 2025 2:05 p.m.
I’ve gotten a range of responses to yesterday’s post (“Trump’s Already Lost“) on Trump’s gambit and whether he’s already lost….