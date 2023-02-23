Morning Memo is your daily highly caffeinated jolt of pure TPM news pumped right into your veins. You know you need it.
Latest
29 mins agoOath Keeper-Turned Alaska Rep Unanimously Censured By Colleagues Over Abused Children Remarks
1 hour agoScott Perry Fights To Block DOJ From Accessing His Cell Phone
3 hours agoA Norfolk Southern Policy Lets Officials Order Crews to Ignore Safety Alerts
4 hours agoMike Pence Has Become The Spokesman For Cutting Medicare And Social Security
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 22, 2023 6:15 p.m.
Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith to appear before a federal grand jury…
-
|February 22, 2023 3:33 p.m.
I’ve mentioned this many times before. But it’s one of the true privileges of this job to have the asset…
-
|February 21, 2023 5:21 p.m.
I just wanted to drop this in here because it’s an important set of facts that I suspect will be…