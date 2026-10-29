Sign of The Times

Regional GOP chair from Indiana sending out a letter reminding the members of the party central committee for the state’s third congressional district that they’re obligated to vote for Republican party candidates …
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Where Things Stand
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The Franchise
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News
Trump Official Teams Up With Right-Wing Influencers To Get More People Like ‘Big Balls’ In Government
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Morning Memo
Trump Is on an Absurd Collision Course With Yet Another Federal Judge
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