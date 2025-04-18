Sic DOGE Transit

I learned this afternoon that the entire NIH payment system is currently frozen. So this applies to all grantees. This is because of DOGE’s new “Defend the Spend” caper, which was reported this morning in the Post and which has already led to cutoffs in payments to doctors and health workers serving the poor. The idea behind the plan is to require itemized lists and justifications for all items purchased or money spent with each draw down of funds from a grant account. I’m not clear yet whether this is merely a policy DOGE has imposed or policy backed by an additional software layer they’ve built on to the current system. It sounds like it may be the latter. But I don’t have clarity on that. Intentional sabotage aside, the whole idea seems wholly unworkable without creating crazy bottlenecks. But that sounds like the point.