Sheriff from San Antonio Opens Investigation

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar (San Antonio) opens criminal investigation into DeSantis/Martha’s Vineyard flights. He says he’s working with the lawyers representing the migrants who were shipped to Martha’s Vineyard. “I believe there is some criminal activity involved here, but at present, we are trying to keep an open mind and we are going to investigate to find out and to determine what laws were broken if that does turn out to be the case,” Salazar said in a press conference Monday.
TPM Staff
|September 20, 2022 12:09 a.m.
|September 19, 2022 7:17 p.m.
|September 19, 2022 4:18 p.m.
