Sen Mike Lee Definitely Positively Doesn’t Want to Ever Phase Out Social Security

Earlier today I posted this video in which Sen. Mike Lee reacts with disbelief and shock that President Biden said some Republicans propose sunsetting Social Security and Medicare. Pure disbelief. Where could Biden get this obviously false crazy idea? Note that he did this while sitting next to Sen. Rick Scott, the guy who actually formally wrote the proposal as the Senate GOP platform position.

Great moment from last night: Arch Social Security gutter and debt ceiling hostage taker @SenMikeLee (R-UT) reacts with incredulity to President pointing out GOP support for sunsetting Soc Sec and Medicare. And he's sitting right next to Rick Scott, THE GUY WHO PROPOSED IT! pic.twitter.com/cdmXzLs2Bb — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 8, 2023

Now look at this video from Lee’s first campaign for Senate in which he says, “It will be my objective to phase out Social Security, to pull it up by the roots and get rid of it.”

