After Labor Day we’ll begin a fourteen month, jagged, probably ugly and immensely consequential dash toward the 2020 presidential election. Primary campaign will turn to real live primaries, then conventions and soon enough we’ll be at the big moment. Before that I’m off for a week away with my family, hopefully to recharge, read, and gain whatever perspective we gain from deep inactivity.

As always you are in good hands with the rest of the TPM Team. See you soon.