Santos Campaign Confused About Whether Santos is Immigrant

Let me start by saying that I suspect (I think?) this is just a matter of having a sloppy attorney or poor communication within the Santos ‘camp’, if we can dignify it with that term. But it still jumped out at me after a reader sent in a copy of Santos’s attorney’s defiant statement attacking The New York Times. It’s a very Trumpian statement from lawyer Joseph Murray. You’ve probably read it. “George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first generation American and Republican,” it says among a list of other attacks and claims.

Pretty par for the course. The full statement is on Santos’s Twitter page. Murray or Santos sent it to basically every publication and it’s been reprinted in numerous articles. But if you look closely there are actually two versions of the statement. The one that showed up in most press reports is slightly different (emphasis added): “George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, immigrant and Republican …”