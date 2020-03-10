Sanders Cancels Rally Over COVID-19

The Bernie Sanders campaign sent out a notification a short time ago that it is canceling tonight’s election night rally over concerns about COVAD-19.

Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.

All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.